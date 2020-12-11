A Corpus Christi woman was arrested and charged Thursday after she fled from Temple Police and struck another vehicle, injuring a woman.
Whitney Rosborough, 27, was in the Bell County Jail Friday, charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, and resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor. Her bond is set at $1,500, jail records showed.
Temple officers responded to a report of a reckless driver at about 4:46 p.m. in the 22500 block of SW HK Dodgen Loop, police spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said.
When officers arrived, they observed a blue BMW sedan traveling west that had no tires on the rims of the car’s passenger side, Arreguin said.
A traffic stop was conducted and officers made contact with the driver, identified as Rosborough.
“Rosborough jumped out of the vehicle and the vehicle started to roll off,” Arreguin said. “Rosborough then jumped back into the vehicle and fled the scene.”
Police then located Rosborough’s vehicle at SE HK Dodgen Loop and South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, where Rosborough was outside of the vehicle when officers arrived, Arreguin said.
When officers attempted to arrest Rosborough for evading, she reportedly began to resist and attempted to get back into the BMW, which led to a struggle with officers, the police spokeswoman said.
Officers used a Taser to subdue Rosborough during the struggle, and she then was placed in handcuffs, Arreguin said.
Another vehicle was struck in the rear when Rosborough fled. EMS was requested for the driver, a woman who was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.