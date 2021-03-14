Starting today, Texans 50 and older can start applying to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Last week, the Texas Department of State Health Services announced the expansion of who would be eligible to receive the vaccine, opening category 1C. The department estimates that between 12 and 14 million Texans will be eligible to receive the vaccination next week.
The department said the expansion was in part because 93 percent of all deaths due to the virus have happened to those 50 and older.
“We’ve seen a remarkable decrease in the number of hospitalizations and deaths since people 65 and older started becoming fully vaccinated in January,” Imelda Garcia, DSHS associate commissioner for laboratory and infectious disease services and chair of the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel, told The Texas Tribune. “Expanding to ages 50 to 64 will continue the state’s priorities of protecting those at the greatest risk of severe outcomes and preserving the state’s health care system.”
The department said that about 55 percent of all seniors in the state have received at least one shot of the vaccine, with about one-third of them being fully vaccinated.
In total, Texas has administered more than 7.6 million doses of the vaccine, with more than 5 million getting their first shot and 2.7 million now fully vaccinated.
DSHS said it expected to get more than 800,000 first doses of the vaccine next week, shipping them to providers all across the state.
Of the doses, 656,810 of them will be shipped to at least 445 providers in 178 of the state’s counties. In addition, about 200,000 doses will go to pharmacy locations and federally-qualified health center directly from the federal government.
Bell County spokesman James Stafford said the county has asked for its normal 4,680 doses from the state but it is unknown if they will get more than what was asked for similar to the past two weeks.
Stafford said the county has received about 7,020 doses from the state for the past two weeks, 2,340 doses more than what has been requested. He said it is unclear if these larger shipments will continue moving forward.
“We are continuing to allocate most of our doses to our three hospital partners,” Stafford said. “The county will not be hosting any large scale vaccination centers this week. We will be holding three smaller, dynamic sites, which will target underserved populations with about 2,388 doses.”
County commissioners plan to vote Monday on an agreement with Curative Medical Associates to operate vaccination clinics in the county, which could lead to additional sites.
Half of the six sites in the county where residents can get vaccines are located at the three major hospitals, Baylor Scott & White, Seton Medical Center and AdventHealth.
Baylor Scott & White is offering first-doses vaccines at its west campus, 546 N. Kegley Road; Seton is at 850 W. Central Texas Expressway in Harker Heights; and Advent Health is at 2405 S. Clear Creek Raod, Suite 101 in Killeen.
The Greater Vision Community Church, 2000 E. Stan Schlueter Loop in Killen, has been offering vaccines on Tuesdays through Fridays.
Local stores and pharmacies also are starting to help distribute vaccines to those eligible to receive them.
Pharmacies such as Walgreens and CVS are part of the distribution. Residents are able to register online for both stores on their websites, http://bit.ly/Walgreensvaccine for Walgreens and http://bit.ly/CVSCovid for CVS.
Walmart and Sam’s Club locations in Temple and Killeen will be helping distribute vaccines, with residents able to register online at Walmart.com/covidvaccine.