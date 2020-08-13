Two people were injured while changing a tire just before midnight Wednesday on the side of the ramp for Exit 304 on northbound Interstate 35, according to Cody Weems, media relations specialist for Temple Police.
A male and female were outside their vehicle changing a tire when they were struck by another vehicle. They were transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple with life-threatening injuries.
The suspect fled the scene but was located by officers nearby. He demonstrated signs of intoxication and was taken into custody. This is an active investigation. More details will be released as they are available.