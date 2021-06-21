BELTON — The Texas Department of Transportation canceled its Monday night closures planned for an Interstate 35 milling and overlay operation because of a rain forecast.
There was a 70 percent chance of thunderstorms Monday night, according to the National Weather Service forecast.
Nightly highway closures, which started Sunday night, are scheduled to resume in Belton on Tuesday night, agency spokesman Jake Smith said.
Smith said all work is dependent on weather, field conditions and work progress.
No rain is forecast Tuesday through Friday, the Weather Service said.
At 7 p.m. Tuesday, crews plan to close the two outside lanes of southbound I-35 between Sixth and Loop 121.
The closure will include the shutdown of the State Highway 317, Interstate 14 and Loop 121 exit ramps as well as the continued closure of the on-ramps at Sixth and Central avenues. The closure will end at 6 a.m. Wednesday.
On Wednesday night, crews will close the two inside southbound I-35 mainlanes between Sixth and the Loop as well as the Sixth on-ramp. The Wednesday closure will be from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Another full freeway closure is planned for Thursday.
All I-35 southbound lanes will be closed between Sixth Avenue and Loop 121 as traffic will be diverted to exit at Central. The closure, which includes the Sixth and Central on-ramps, will be from 7 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday.
Motorists are urged to be cautious in the work zone. Signage will be in place to notify travelers, Smith said.