BELTON — Two Temple residents who teamed up May 3 to allegedly steal a car from a man’s house were indicted last week by a Bell County grand jury.
Kadeezha Campbell, 28, and Tavon Marquette Williams, 22, were indicted on different charges. Campbell was indicted for aggravated robbery and Williams for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon (repeat offender).
An arrest affidavit gave details for the reason for the charge.
A woman on May 2 asked the victim to help her friend, Campbell, by working on her vehicle parked behind a gas station on South General Bruce Drive. The victim agreed to put a radiator in the vehicle for $100, and Campbell gave him the keys, the affidavit said. The victim repaired the vehicle and the next day Campbell came to where he was in the 1200 block of South Second Street and asked for her keys.
The man reportedly asked the victim how much the bill for the car was. The man fumbled with some money, got out of the vehicle and walked up to the victim. The man pulled out a gun and put it on the vehicle’s back seat, hit the victim in the head and the victim fell to the ground. Then the man demanded the keys and pointed a gun at the victim, who threw the keys. The man got in the vehicle and left.
In a May 5 photo lineup, the victim identified Williams as the man who took the keys, threatened him with a gun and didn’t pay for the vehicle repairs.
The victim is disabled, according to the affidavit.
Campbell’s bonds Thursday totaled $215,000, while the bonds for Williams came to $321,000. Williams also had offenses listed from the Killeen Police Department and Bell County Sheriff’s Department.
Marquese Jamal Jackson, Briana Aragon
A 31-year-old Temple man was indicted for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon from a Troy Police Department charge and a Troy woman was indicted for evading arrest in a vehicle because she was the reported driver.
Marquese Jamal Jackson was the felon with the alleged firearm and Briana Terese Aragon, 29, also indicted, was the reported driver of the vehicle that fled from police, an affidavit said.
Jackson was indicted for possessing a firearm after the fifth anniversary of his release from prison and having it somewhere other than at his residence. He was also indicted for the possession of a controlled substance more than one gram but less than four grams.
The indictments stem from an incident in which a Chevy Equinox on Interstate 35 had one headlight out and wouldn’t stop for a Temple Police officer. The officer saw the passenger door open and a black bag was thrown out of the Equinox. A white, cylinder-shaped object rolled out of the bag when it hit the ground.
Aragon finally stopped for the officer and got out of the Equinox as commanded.
Jackson got out and a heavy object reportedly hit the ground. A vehicle search found a .22 caliber revolver under the dash on the driver’s side and a clear bag with .22 caliber rounds and a magazine. In the black bag was more ammunition, a digital scale and a silver spoon, the affidavit said. In a black sunglasses case was a white, crystallized substance that field-tested positive for about 2.6 grams of methamphetamine.
Araon said Jackson told her to hide the revolver and ammunition and he gave them to her.
Jackson was convicted in May 2014 of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony. He was in the Bell County Jail, held on bonds that totaled $11,500.
Aragon was released from the jail after she posted $10,000 bail on May 5.