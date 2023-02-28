The Temple High School Theatre Arts Department will play host to the District 12-6A One-Act Play Contest this weekend. Temple High School has won 30 consecutive district titles in One-Act Play and will be looking to extend that streak on its home stage.
Temple High School to host one-act play contest this weekend
