Things I Know to Be True

Temple High School students rehearse a scene from “Things I Know to Be True,” which they will perform at the district one-act play competition this weekend. Pictured are Alivea Johnson, Thomas Painter, Skyler Gordon, Angel Santiago, and Saniyah Galbreath (seated).

 Photo courtesy of Temple ISD

The Temple High School Theatre Arts Department will play host to the District 12-6A One-Act Play Contest this weekend. Temple High School has won 30 consecutive district titles in One-Act Play and will be looking to extend that streak on its home stage.