BELTON — The Cru’s 2021 national football championship will be celebrated next month.
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor will commemorate the Crusaders’ 2021 NCAA Division III National Championship title with a celebration at Crusader Stadium and the Bawcom Student Union on Tuesday, Feb. 8, the school announced Monday.
The gates at Crusader Stadium will open at 5 p.m., and the program begins at 5:30 p.m., according to a news release.
After the program on the football field is complete, a meet and greet session is scheduled for 6 p.m. inside of the Bawcom Student Union.
There will be game day food, photos, commemorative posters, door prizes and opportunities to get autographs from Cru football players and coaches, the release said.
On Dec. 17, the Cru beat the North Central Cardinals in Canton, Ohio, 57-24 for its second national title in three years.
After the game, UMHB fans cheered the team’s return to Belton.
“The city of Belton takes pride in being the home of UMHB,” Belton mayor pro tem David K. Leigh said last month.