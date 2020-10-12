A Temple motorcyclist was allegedly struck by a driver who didn’t stop as a Temple Police officer reportedly saw the incident happen.
Sean Bricker was headed home when a vehicle hit him and kept going.
Bricker has a severe concussion, memory loss, road burns, scratches and bruises, according to his wife, Monica Bricker. He is a patient at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple.
Monica Bricker said several people were in the vehicle that didn’t stop, but a Temple Police officer saw the crash and got it on his dash-camera. Police officers located the vehicle and occupants down the road.
Bricker and his wife both work bingo at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1820 at 3302 Airport Road, which is near where the collision reportedly occurred at the intersection of Airport Road and North Apache Drive, witnesses said.
The name of the driver of the other vehicle or information about how the collision happened wasn’t available Monday since city of Temple offices were closed for Columbus Day.