A construction project will prompt the closure Tuesday night of the intersection of Main Street and Avenue C.
The intersection is to be closed from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday to allow for the installation of a water main, the city of Temple said in a news release.
Motorists will be detoured on nearby streets to the South Third Street bridge to cross over the railroad.
Drivers should use caution in the area and pay attention to all traffic control devices.
Residents with questions can call the city of Temple Engineering Department at 254-298-5660.