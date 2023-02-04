Pop culture and science fiction fans from the community showed up in droves Saturday for the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum’s “Geek Out” family day.
“‘Geek Out’ is probably in our top three of family days,” Michael Hicks, museum manager, said. “It’s a very popular chance to get a little nerdy with your friends and family. Kids get to be kids and see some of their favorite heroes.”
At the front desk, families were encouraged to pick up an activity booklet for the day. The booklet shared a little bit of history about the comic book and video gaming industry, and how each has evolved over the decades.
The booklet shares that in 1953, National Allied Publications, the precursor to DC Comics, published “New Fun” No. 1, a comic book consisting of completely original material. This would usher in the Golden Age of comic books — a famed era that introduced classic characters such as Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman to the pop culture zeitgeist. Now, the comic book genre continues to grow in popularity, making it seemingly inescapable after more than two decades of popular superhero-themed films.
“I am a huge comic fan,” Jeremy Chamberlain said. “My son is starting to like them too, so I brought him and I think he’s made some friends already. Soon, the wife will be outnumbered in the house.”
Families were greeted by Thomas Hughes, museum volunteer, as he made his way around the event.
“I’ve been a volunteer here for about 10 to 12 years,” Hughes said. “Geek Out day is always a good turnout. We’ve had crowds of up to 350 and many of them are repeat customers. I just love seeing the families have a ball.”
Family days for the museum begin at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month and last until 1 p.m. However, since “Geek Out” has garnered a lot of attention over the years, the event lasts an extra hour.
“Thirty minutes into the day, we already had 55 people. It’s for that reason we do an extra hour,” Hicks said. “We could probably see about 300 people today easily, which is great.”
The free event had craft tables for families to create their own paper swords, mini-board games and paper pinwheels. In a corner, a Lego section allowed for children to build to their hearts’ desire. Iconic characters from Disney’s Frozen, Marvel Comics and Star Wars were placed around the area for kids to show-off their knowledge of some of their favorites and for parents to soak in the nostalgia of their past.
Shelley Carmichael walked around the room with her 5-year-old son as they found a table to sit at. Most seats are full. Her son came to a stop and pointed to a cardboard cutout of Darth Vader.
“Look!” he said. “He is actually Anakin Skywalker.”
The event brought the attention of Austin Ghostbusters. Through donations and appearances at fundraisers, the fan group raises thousands of dollars for Central Texas charities. At the event, they were supporting Girlstart, an organization with the mission to increase girls’ interest and engagement in STEM — science, technology, engineering and math programs.
“We love going to events like this,” Eugene Stephens of the Austin Ghostbusters said. “It’s a good blend of nostalgia for parents and kids sharing memories. The parents remember Ghostbusters and the kids are just now getting introduced through the recent movies and things like that. We all get to nerd out together.”
Coming up for the museum on March 4 is Quanah Parker Family Day. The event will explore Native American culture through the lens of the leader of the Quahada Comanche.
For more information on the museum and its upcoming events, visit www.templeparks.com or call 254-298-5172.