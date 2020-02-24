A database that all law enforcement agencies can use to gather and search for information that might help solve crimes will be introduced to the Bell County community in Temple on March 7.
That is only a small part of what residents can learn at the community engagement meeting at 11 a.m. at the second-floor McLane Room at the Temple Public Library, 104 W. Adams Ave.
The meeting will introduce people to Community Related Information Management Exchange System (CRIMES), according to Maj. T.J. Cruz, Bell County Sheriff’s Department spokesman.
Information is analyzed, linked and stored with other information to be searched through the CRIMES program. For instance, information about a suspicious man wearing a blue baseball cap drove a red Ford Mustang with a certain license plate and was first seen at First and Main in Belton. Having that information could solve or prevent a criminal event, the news release said.
Free parking at the library is available in the lower level lot on North Third Street or the upper level lot on North First Street. Free beverages and snacks will be provided.
Members of CRIMES and Bell County Sheriff’s Department are ready to meet the community, hear the comments and answer questions about CRIMES.
Seating is limited, so early registration is urged and can be located online at https://bellcountycrimes.org.