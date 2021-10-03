The Temple Independent School District is teaching fourth-graders how to flutter their feet through its newly implemented “Learn to Swim” program — an initiative first proposed by Temple High swim coaches Greg and Mary Spano.
Sessions will be scheduled at Temple High’s recently renovated James W. Hardin Swim Center, 415 N. 31st St. in Temple.
“Students from each Temple ISD elementary school will have the opportunity to participate in the program through two-week sessions that run Monday through Friday for 30 minutes per section,” Temple ISD spokesman Jon Wallin said in a news release.
“The fourth-grade classes are broken into sections to allow for more personalized instruction, with the number of sections depending on participation and class sizes from the various schools.”
During the sessions, an emphasis will be placed on water safety, according to Temple ISD.
“We live in an area with lakes and lots of water,” Mary Spano previously told the Telegram. “Drowning is (a leading) cause of accidental death for children 12 years old and younger, so exposing them to just one round of lessons reduces the risk of drowning by 88%.”
However, she is eager to reduce that risk even further by eliminating a previous void within the district.
“This program is so beneficial to the kids and … we are so excited that everyone else could see our vision and help us get our program off the ground,” Mary Spano said. “We hope this program will help students develop a love of swimming.”
The two coaches are hopeful that the program — which will bring even more students into the facility — could inspire a new generation of competitive swimmers.
Lisa Adams, Temple ISD’s assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, loves the Spanos’ vision.
“With the completion of the ($5.4 million) renovation of the natatorium from the 2015 bond, Temple ISD was excited to extend our swim program beyond competitive swimming to include swim lessons for all fourth grade students,” Adams said. “This program will ensure that Temple ISD students are equipped with an understanding of water safety and have a basic knowledge of the skills needed when swimming.”
Although this program is optional, Temple ISD hopes to eventually see a 100% participation rate across the district.
“Parents must sign a permission slip for their child to participate,” according to Temple ISD.