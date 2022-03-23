A Central Texas man was sentenced to 5 years probation on fraud charges after police found more than 30 items, including checks and debit cards from others, hidden inside his pants.
Dwonta Davis, 31, was sentenced by Steven Duskie at the 426th Judicial District Court on fraud by use or possession of identifying information, a second-degree felony, on Monday.
Davis pleaded guilty Jan. 25 to a lesser degree charge. Court records show he was initially charged for the crime as a first-degree felony.
According to an arrest affidavit, Davis was stopped by Belton Police on Feb. 24, 2021, because the vehicle he was a passenger in did not have a front license plate. The stop happened in the area of Holland Road and Shady Lane.
Officers learned the vehicle was stolen, and the driver was arrested. Davis had a warrant for fraud out of Lampasas County and was arrested at the scene.
While searching Davis, officers noted on the affidavit finding a large envelope tucked between his legs. He told officers he was wearing a diaper and refused to let them take the envelope.
He was told he would be searched at the jail and allowed officers to remove the envelope, which contained 31 items, including checks and debit cards with the names of others.
Court records showed Davis had his bond reduced from $100,000 to $10,000. He was released from the Bell County Jail on Jan. 31 after posting bail.