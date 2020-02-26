An 18-year-old Temple man allegedly sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl at a construction site near Rosa’s Café, authorities said.
Cyvonne Daiquet Simmons, known as “Peanut,” and the girl were among a group of juveniles that on June 6, 2019, were loitering at the Candlewood Suites. The juveniles asked how old they had to be to rent a hotel room, and the employee called the Temple Police Department, according to an arrest affidavit.
The girl was interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center, where she told a forensic interviewer about the sexual activity that reportedly happened between her and Simmons.
When questioned July 7, Simmons admitted to sexual intercourse with the girl at the construction site and said they went next door to a hotel to try and rent a room, the affidavit said.
Bell County Justice of the Peace David Barfield issued the arrest warrant on July 25, 2019.
Simmons was arrested Tuesday, and his bond was set at $150,000.
The offense is a first-degree felony. If he’s found guilty, Simmons could be sentenced to between five and 99 years or life in prison, according to the Texas Penal Code.