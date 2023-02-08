After the acquittal of ex-officer Carmen DeCruz on manslaughter charges for the shooting of Michael Dean, Temple’s mayor and police chief both issued video statements late Tuesday night.
Mayor Tim Davis acknowledged the frustration of the community and those involved in the Dec. 2, 2019, shooting. He said that despite these feelings he hopes the community can move forward now.
“This may have not been the outcome some have hoped for however we have now seen the justice system at work,” Davis said. “We hope that we can continue to build and restore relationships across the Temple community.”
Davis said he loves Temple and that was the reason he and his wife chose to live here and why he chose to run to become a City Council member and later the mayor.
Temple, Davis said, is dedicated to the idea that everyone who comes to the community can build a positive and successful life. He also noted that he wants the city to be a place where people love to call it home.
“We lead the community as fellow citizen volunteers and not as professional politicians,” Davis said. “As a result of this tragedy, we have learned from one another, engaged in meaningful dialogue and started initiatives to engage community members from diverse backgrounds and viewpoints to help us build a meaningful community for everyone moving forward.”
Police response
Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds, who joined the department in 2020 after the shooting, expressed his feelings for the community and the family of Michael Dean.
Reynolds noted that the police department supports the right for people to peacefully assemble but noted that placing others in danger and destroying property overshadows the message of social process.
“My thoughts and prayers are with the community, community members and the Dean family,” Reynolds said. “It is my greatest hope that peace can be found for each of us, but particularly for the family of Michael Dean.”
In his video statement, Reynolds addressed the department’s new mission statement that was created after the shooting. The new mission statement is, “Protecting, serving and working in partnership with our community to prevent, reduce and solve crime with integrity, honor and dedication.”
Reynolds said that this statement doesn’t mean that the department can’t make mistakes, because in the end they are human, but did note it was a starting place for the department moving forward.
“I would remind us that policing a free constitutional republic is not easy work,” Reynolds said. “We live in a challenging, fallen world. Things change quickly and our desire at TPD is to be on the front edge of modern policing.”
Reynolds expressed the need for the police department to work with the community and find ways to improve how they keep the city safe.
“Law enforcement and officers face criticism in our society and some of it is very well earned, but some of it is not,” Reynolds said. “However, I remain convinced that we as a community can work together to do better and be better.”
In the video, Reynolds spoke about the improvements the department has made in the past three years since his hiring and the shooting.
Reynolds said that in 2020 the department partnered with Central County Services to embed a mental health professional in its patrol division. The department has also increased its level of training for officers from ethics training to supervisory and report writing training.
The department, Reynolds said, has joined the National Use of Force Database set up by the FBI in 2015.
The database, which started collecting data in 2019, provides nationwide statistics on the use of force by law enforcement.
Reynolds said that training has been done to reduce the department’s use of force, which he said has worked. He said that in 2022 the total use of force events in the department fell by 18% compared to 2021.
Changes have been made in the department’s hiring process, according to Reynolds. He said that the department now focuses more on an applicant’s character.
“We retooled our hiring practices and emphasized hiring for character,” Reynolds said. “I remind our personnel all the time that we will work shorthanded before we hire a person that doesn’t share our values of accountability and integrity.”
To help in the hiring process, Reynolds said that the City Council helped to fund physical and behavioral assessments for new and existing employees.
Reynolds also noted that the department has changed how it promotes officers, with increased testing and psychological exams.
“When I arrived in Temple, I found a good police department, staffed by good professional officers,” Reynolds said. “However, we can always strive to be better.”
All these improvements, Reynolds said, has been done while the department has been short staffed.
Reynolds said that the department is currently seeking men and women of good character to fill its 18 vacancies.
Reynolds reiterated what he said in his 2020 letter to the community when he was hired, that he wanted to foster better relationships between the department and the community.
“We are committed to treating each of our citizens equally as we drive hate, discrimination and divisiveness out of our city,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds mentioned the recent death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis Police and said he was heartsick because of it. He said he hopes the community can move forward together in the days and months ahead.
‘No easy outcome’
The city responded to the DeCruz acquittal in its statement.
“First and foremost, to the Dean family, we express our most sincere condolences. There is no easy outcome for our community. To the community, we recognize that this trial has been difficult for everyone involved and we hope that we can begin moving forward together,” the statement said. “Police officers are public servants who should work collaboratively, transparently, and fairly with the communities they serve. The Temple Police Department strives for every officer who wears our badge to protect and serve with integrity, honor, and dedication.”
The City Council issued a statement signed by Davis and Council members Jessica Walker, Judy Morales, Susan Long and Wendell Williams.
“The criminal trial of Carmen DeCruz in the shooting death of Michael Dean has concluded. This has been a difficult time for our community,” the Council statement said. “We will respect the work of our justice system, and we hope to now move forward together. We would like to express our condolences and deepest sympathy to the Dean family for their loss.”
“The Temple City Council will continue to build and restore relationships across the city of Temple,” the statement said. “As your Council members, we commit to keep engaging in meaningful dialogue with citizens from diverse backgrounds to develop a stronger and more resilient community. It is truly our honor and privilege to serve all residents of Temple by ensuring the city is a place you love to call home.”