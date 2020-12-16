Homeless residents in Temple continue to be able to seek shelter locally as freezing weather is forecast for Wednesday night.
The city’s two warming stations, located at Temple Impact Church and Salvation Army, opened their doors for the third time this week, feeding and sheltering those in need.
Roy Rhodes, pastor at the church, said the station there saw about 25 people come in for the dinner that is provided but with only 20 staying the night. Lt. David Beckham, commander of the Salvation Army of Bell County, said the Temple shelter regularly sees about 10 individuals a night.
Rhodes said both shelters, which decide together when to open, planned on being open on Thursday night and were considering opening Saturday night as well.
The two warming stations open when the temperature reaches freezing when taking into account wind chill, or at 35 degrees on wet nights.
The Salvation Army is located at 419 W. Ave. G, and Impact Church is at 306 E. Adams Ave.