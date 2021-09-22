Temple Fire & Rescue will host its annual Fire Safety Day for the public Oct. 2.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Central Fire Station, 210 N. Third St.
Fire Safety Day will offer demonstrations, activities and presentations filled with important tools and information about fire safety, according to a news release.
“This is the perfect time for residents to tour a local fire station and learn about fire safety,” said Temple Fire & Rescue Public Information Officer Santos Soto sad in the release.
The department will serve a free hot dog lunch with chips and drinks. Registration is not required.