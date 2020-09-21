As Election Day nears, political signs across Bell County have gone missing or been damaged.
In Temple, a Trump 2020 sign near the intersection of Avenue H and South General Bruce Drive was burned. On the west side of the county, signs for Democrat KeKe Williams, who is challenging state Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, were axed down and removed. There have also been reports of smaller signs being taken from people’s yards.
Bell County’s political party leaders — Democrat Chris Rosenberg and Republican Nancy Boston — said Monday this is not the right way of acting in the political process.
“We really need to adopt a ‘Do unto others as you would have them do unto you’ attitude when it comes to political signs,” Rosenberg said.
Her GOP counterpart agreed.
“I would discourage anybody from destroying any kind of political sign from any party. I just don’t think that’s appropriate. That’s someone else’s personal property,” Boston said. “Everyone has a right to speech, but they don’t have a right to destroy that speech.”
Boston owns the land where the Trump sign was burned in Temple.
“I went by and looked at it and I couldn’t believe it was destroyed. You can tell it had been burned,” she said. “People have their own beliefs and they can believe what they want to believe and we don’t all agree, but I think that’s just sheer vandalism and I think it’s terrorism.”
Williams, who is running for Texas House District 54, said she was notified that her signs in Harker Heights, Nolanville and Killeen were taken down. Some of the signs’ frames were left up while others appeared to have been chopped down, she said.
“I started driving around and I noticed that my signs were gone,” Williams said. “Afterward, I contacted the landowners who gave me permission to put them up and they said they did not take them down.”
The Harker Heights Democrat replaced the signs.
Signs are not cheap, Rosenberg and Boston said. For example, Boston said the Trump sign that was burned will cost $25 to replace. Typically, a sign will cost more depending on its size.
“It takes a lot of money and work to produce and place signage, so emotions run high when they are stolen or defaced,” Rosenberg said.
Temple resident Gene Deutscher said his “Back the Blue” sign was in his Historic District home’s yard for two days before it went missing. He replaced it after filing a police report.
“Stealing signs is a punishable offense — it is stealing property, and it is wrong,” Rosenberg said. “Every year, it seems to get worse.”
Deutscher now only leaves his sign up during the day and brings it in at night. He said people’s signs — regardless of the candidate or cause they support — should be left alone because it is their property.
People need to have more conversations with their neighbors, the Temple resident said.
“If somebody wants to ring my doorbell and say, ‘Hey, you know what, I don’t like your ‘We Back the Blue’ sign.’ Well, let’s have a conversation about it. Why don’t you like it?” Deutscher said. “That’s what we need. We need to be talking about these things, not trying to suppress someone else’s willingness to publicly display their support of our police department.”
Telegram staff writer Joel Valley contributed to this report.