The name of Maj. T.J. Cruz with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department is being used in connection with a local scam, agency spokesman Lt. Bob Reinhard said Monday.
An unknown male calls potential scam victims and says he is Cruz. The victim is told to go to Dollar General to purchase three money pack vouchers for different amounts. According to the caller, the victim has a warrant for arrest for missing jury duty.
The scammer confirms the current address of the victim, according to Reinhard.
The last known number the scammer is calling from is 254-613-7493, extension 112, if prompted. When the number is called, a female’s recorded voice says they’ve reached the Bell County Sheriff’s Department. The person is prompted to hang up and call 911.
Bell County won’t contact you by phone to inform you of a warrant. If you might have an active warrant, please call the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, non-emergency number at 254-933-5412 during normal business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.