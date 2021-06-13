As marijuana policies change in cities and counties across Texas, Bell County law enforcement agencies remain steadfast in their application of the law:
If you get stopped with marijuana, you’ll likely be arrested and charged.
For example, a Salado man was arrested Friday morning by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department and faces a charge of marijuana possession less than 2 ounces, a Class B misdemeanor punishable by up to 180 days in jail and a $2,000 fine under state law. The 54-year-old man remained jailed Sunday in lieu of a $3,000 bond, jail records showed.
The reason for local enforcement is simple, said Ofelia Miramontez, spokesperson for the Killeen Police Department.
“Marijuana is illegal in the state of Texas and our job as a law enforcement agency is to enforce the laws,” Miramontez said. “We don’t make them.”
The Temple and Belton police departments both said they plan no changes either.
“TPD has no plans currently to update the policy in regards to marijuana,” Temple Police Department spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said.
Candice Griffin, Belton police spokeswoman, had a similar statement.
“No changes are planned at this time,” she said.
In Williamson County, just south of Bell, county officials do not prosecute for small amounts of marijuana, leading Round Rock police to curtail arrests and citations.
In Travis County, sheriff’s deputies have been instructed to not file charges or seize marijuana.
Near Waco, officers for the Robinson Police Department will no longer conduct a search if they notice the smell of marijuana coming from a vehicle.
Police Chief Rich Andreucci told reporters that legal hemp and marijuana have similar smells, prompting the change.
Local crimes
In Temple, police have tied marijuana cases to other crimes.
Last July, a Temple woman was charged with tampering with physical evidence, a third-degree felony, after she allegedly tried to dispose of marijuana in a kitchen sink.
Kristen Danielle Chapa, 26, was arrested near the 400 block of Westfield Boulevard after Temple Police officers responded to a disturbance in progress saw a large container in the kitchen with marijuana in it. She was later seen at the sink and the container was empty. It appeared she tried to dispose of the marijuana down the drain in the sink, police said.
In February, a Temple teenager was charged with three felonies after he was arrested during a traffic stop in which marijuana and stolen handguns were found in a vehicle.
Kemonte Adams, 17, faces three counts of engaging in organized criminal activity, one a state jail felony and two third-degree felonies.
Arreguin said the suspect was arrested during a traffic stop Feb. 1 near East Avenue H and South Main Street. The vehicle was occupied by a 20-year-old driver, Adams and two 16-year-olds.
The smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle prompted officers to conduct a probable cause search, Arreguin said.
“During the search, officers observed marijuana shake in front of the console, several smoked down marijuana cigars in the ashtray, prop money, a bottle with a liquid substance and four handguns, one of which was stolen out of Belton,” Arreguin said.
The officer later told Adams that he was wanted on three warrants for engaging in organized criminal activity from the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office.
Legislation
The use of medical marijuana and legal hemp in Texas has complicated the issue as the national legalization movement continues.
About 60 bills were introduced by Texas lawmakers during the 87th Legislature, but just two made it to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk.
A watered-down expansion of Texas’ medical marijuana program is poised to become law after the state House voted to accept significant changes to the bill made in the Senate, The Texas Tribune reported.
House Bill 1535 expands eligibility for the Texas Compassionate Use Program to people with cancer and post-traumatic stress disorder. The Senate stripped out a provision that would’ve allowed any Texan with chronic pain to access medical marijuana, according to the online news outlet.
The bill also caps the amount of tetrahydrocannabinol, the psychoactive ingredient that produces a high, at 1%. That’s only a nominal increase from the 0.5% allowed under current law. The bill as passed by the House capped the amount of THC at 5%, still far lower than most states that have authorized the plant for medicinal use, The Tribune reported.