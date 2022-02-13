A group of Temple students created their own unique Valentine’s Day cards to pass out in their classrooms today.
The cards were created during a Cultivate Enrichment Center event held Feb. 5.
Doree Collins, owner of the center and executive director of the Un-Included Club, hosted the event in partnership with Artist Tree.
“We started to cultivate events and enrichment as a business solution for organizational sustainability,” she said. “Today, they’re doing a handmade Valentine’s Day experience.”
The center offers a variety of classes and events that focus on positive habits and lifestyles in the community.
“We always want to do things that bring out unique creativity,” Collins said. “We don’t really have too many spaces to do that, so we have that opportunity today.”
Artist Tree art teacher Sarah Harrell was on hand to provide students with guidance and supplies to make their own Valentine’s Day cards.
“Instead of them buying them at the store, they’re making their own designs,” she said. “We will then copy them for as many classmates as they have and have them ready for them.”
The children had unique markers, paper, designs and candies to have their cards ready to be picked up later in the week.
“We have a few example designs, but they will come up with their interpretations,” Harrell said. “We wanted to come up with a unique project for the kids to enjoy and also be able to pass them out to their classmates.”
Nine-year-olds Clare Newman and Kelly Finger both attend the same classroom and were making cards to give out to their schoolmates.
Clare focused on her love for mushrooms to create the unique gift she will give to her 20 classmates at Academy Elementary.
“I’m obsessed with mushrooms,” she said. “A lot of people don’t like mushrooms in my class, so I’m going to be doing a couple of designs.”
Clare used her love of preserves and decorated her card with a strawberry jam bottle.
“Mine says ‘You’re my jam,’” she said. “I really love strawberries. They’re delicious.”
Brielle Beaudoin-Lister, 10, a fourth-grader at Kennedy-Powell Elementary School in Temple, made a football-themed card for her 22 classmates.
“I love the (Green Bay) Packers,” she said. “I’m using the green, white and yellow. Mine will say, ‘You get a kick out of me.’ I really like sports.”