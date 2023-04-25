Israel Ballester II

Israel Ballester II, 41, was acquitted of a murder charge but found guilty on  two second-degree felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was taken into custody at the Milam County Jail to await sentencing, scheduled in May.

A Pflugerville man was acquitted of a first-degree murder charge but was found guilty of two lesser felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

