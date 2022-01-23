Temple will extend the vaccination and testing site at the city’s airport until Feb. 11, officials said.
The site will continue to operate from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays at Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport, 7720 Airport Road, Temple.
Testing for those ages 2 and older is available at the site as is any series of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine for those 12 and older.
The city initially hosted at Wilson Park but abruptly changed the location to the airport due to inclement weather. However, no signage was posted at the park to inform people about the change.
Long lines of vehicles prompted waits of up to three hours for some residents. Fewer people went to the airport site as cold weather set in Central Texas.
During the last day at Wilson Park, 343 people got tested and seven were vaccinated. The first two days at the new site had a combined total of 249 tests and four vaccines.
“We think part of it is the weather, part from location change, and part to less demand in general,” said city spokeswoman Kiara Nowlin said of demand at the site. “It may be a small factor (the venue change), but there are other factors, like weather.”
Nowlin said members of the public reacted positively to the venue change, and she has not received any complaints.
“With this new location, we do not have to worry about closing due to weather,” she said. “The team is inside, and the drivers are able to drive into the hangar, protecting them both from the elements. All comments we have received have been complimentary and that it was a good move.”