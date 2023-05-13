elebrated its 97th annual commencement ceremony on Saturday morning in the Garth Arena of the Bell County Expo Center.
“This is a college degree that you earned and no one will be able to take away from you,” Christy Ponce, college president, told the graduates.
Follow your dream and always keep on learning, she told the more than 700 graduates.
“Take today’s milestone and let it be one of many milestones,” she said.
With all of the hard work the students had to do to get here, she said, she saw many faces of those who helped them.
She headed that list with the college’s board of trustees: John Bailey, Lydia Santibanez-Ferrell, J. Harry Adams, Andrejs Avots-Avotins, Alejandro C. Arroliga, Mark Durham, Hope Koch, Stephen H. Niemeier and Larry J. Wilkerson.
“Thank you so much for all you did for our graduates,” she said.
She also thanked the mother-daughter duo of Esmeralda Ruelas-Olivares and Tatiana Olivares — who were graduating together — for jointly bringing the invocation.
“They both mean so much for our community and Temple College,” she said.
“This is about the special moment as you graduate from college,” she told the class. “Invest in others. Be proud that you will be forever a Temple College alumnus.”
Evelyn Waiwaiole, vice president of resource development, presented the Claudia & W.T. Barnhart Outstanding Teacher of the Year award to Christopher Krejci, associate professor of English.
He teaches courses in composition, British literature, American literature and Mexican-American literature, she said, and is based at TC’s Taylor campus. He is also part of the early high school program and the bioscience program in Hutto.
“He inspires his students and colleagues alike,” she said.
In his acceptance speech, Krejci said he believes in community colleges like Temple College.
“I believe you should celebrate the obstacles you overcame to get here,” he told the graduates. “I believe this will not be the last time you will achieve success and that you will help others achieve success as well.”
He then reached for a comparison between two fictitious characters — Frankenstein and Pinocchio — to make a point about success.
Frankenstein’s creator dubbed him as monstrous before he had done anything, Krejci said, and then abandoned him. Frankenstein retreats to the forest and, in time, learns about such things as language, music and love. He secretly befriends a family, but when he approaches them openly, they flee in fear. After that, Frankenstein declares war on mankind, Krejci said.
Pinocchio, on the other hand, was mischievous and a liar from the start. However, no one abandons Pinocchio, not Geppetto, the little cricket or the fairy.
“I know my success is due in large part to the support of graduates, family and friends,” Krejci said. Go into the world and be someone’s Geppetto, little cricket or blue fairy, he said.
Payton Armstrong, the daughter of Wendy and Jeff Armstrong, received her associate’s degree while still a senior at Gatesville High School. She plans to study nursing at Texas State University in San Marcos.
“I love it,” she said of earning the degree. “It helps me get ahead.”
Abbie Arwood, the daughter of Richard and Tracy Arwood, received a degree in respiratory care and will soon be working in neonatal intensive care at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple. She graduated from Belton High School in 2017.
“All the professors care about us and helped us make connections at all of the hospitals and learn all of our skills,” she said.