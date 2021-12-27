Mother Neff State Park will likely be a popular place on Saturday as New Year’s Day hikes are planned across Texas.
The state park near Moody recorded 230 visitors for its annual First Day Hike on Jan. 1, 2021, a number that dropped significantly from 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said.
The hike at Mother Neff is one of 89 events planned at Texas State Parks, aimed at helping people get healthy through outdoor recreation as the new year begins.
“Each new year brings about new opportunities and a fresh start for a new adventure,” Rodney Franklin, director of Texas State Parks, said in a news release. “Many first-time park users chose state parks last year and discovered the joys of getting outdoors. We cannot wait to welcome those visitors back again in 2022. I want to invite all visitors, new and returning, to join us in beginning 2022 with a First Day Hike at your favorite Texas State Park.”
Last year, 2,668 visitors ushered in 2021 by hiking, biking and riding a total of 8,173 miles statewide, Franklin said.
In 2020, Mother Neff was second in the state in First Day attendance with 387 visitors.
Wortham resident Stephanie Wood went to Mother Neff’s hike last year.
Mother Neff “is one of the smaller ones, so the trials are small and they are easier for kids,” Wood told the Telegram last January. “Some of the other state parks are 9-mile trails.
Trails at Texas State Parks range in length and difficulty levels across the state, the Parks and Wildlife Department said.
“Some short, easy trails are perfect for family-friendly scenic strolls, while others are more strenuous for experienced hikers,” the agency said. “Trail maps for all Texas State Parks can be found on the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s website and individual park webpages.”
The National Weather Service said sunny skies are forecast Saturday with a high near 75. However, the low temperature will sharply drop Saturday night to 31 — about 30 degrees cooler than the low temperature projected for Friday night.
Visitors to state park are encouraged to reserve a day pass in advance since some parks are expected to reach their capacity limits. Reserve day passes online at tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks or by calling 512-389-8900.
For more information, visit www.texasstateparks.org.