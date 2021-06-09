Scholarships are available from the Temple College Adult Education and Literacy program that can help adult learners earn certifications this fall in high-demand fields.
Training programs that will be available in fall 2021 include Clinical Medical Assistant, Certified Nurse Aide, EKG Technician and Phlebotomy Technician, according to a news release.
Registration is open now until slots are filled. Selected individuals will receive a scholarship that covers 100% of tuition and certification testing fees, the release said.
The courses will be offered through Temple College’s Business and Continuing Education Division.
Those selected for the program receive additional training in adult basic education contextualized to fit their core field, as well as soft skills and workforce preparation training.
For more information on the Direct Your Destiny Certification Scholarships, contact Marcia Temple at 254-298-8626 or templem762@templejc.edu, or Javier Ruiz at 254-298-8578 or javier.ruiz@templejc.edu.