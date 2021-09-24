Grammy Award-winning artists Flaco Jimenez and Los Texmaniacs will perform Saturday during a Hispanic Heritage event sponsored by Rogers LULAC Council 22196.
The event will begin 3 p.m. Saturday at the Seaton SPJST Hall, 10842 State Highway 53 just east of Temple.
The event will include a car show, food vendors, music, and the recognition of local honorees by TC LULAC Young Adult Council members.
Honorees will be Lydia Santibanez Ferrell (Legacy Latina), Mary Conlon and the Garcia family (business); Phyllis Greene (Legacy Latina) and Carolina Rodriguez (religion).
Jimenez, 82, is a San Antonio native who has won six Grammy Awards during his seven-decade career. Los Texmaniacs won a Grammy for Best Tejano Album in 2010. The Praha Bros and DJ Oz also will perform.
Safety measures are encouraged. A $10 donation is requested for the dance, which starts at 5 p.m.
The event, which ends at midnight, is open to the public.