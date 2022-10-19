The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor is gearing up for an active weekend with two major events planned on Saturday.
The annual TOUCHDOWNS event, held in conjunction with Down Syndrome Awareness Month, will begin at 11 a.m., while the Miss Mary Hardin-Baylor Pageant will begin at 6:30 p.m.
“Members of the special needs community and their families are invited to attend the tailgate party in the Bawcom Student Union with UMHB football team, Cru Cheer, Cru Spirit Band and Sader Belles,” UMHB spokeswoman Ashley Smith said in a news release.
These individuals also will receive free admission and a $5 concession voucher to watch the UMHB football game square up against Sul Ross State University at 1 p.m. Saturday at Crusader Stadium.
Registration is available online at www.cruathletics.com/touchdowns where applicants will be asked to complete a form — a document that includes fields about whether the participant will participate in the halftime touchdown celebration, will be escorted onto and off the field, and will need extra assistance in scoring the touchdown.
“At halftime, athletes with special needs will have the opportunity to score a touchdown, cheer or dance on the field,” Smith said.
Tickets for the Miss Mary Hardin-Baylor Pageant, meanwhile, are available at the door for $7.
“This year’s pageant theme is ‘A Night at the Disco’ and will feature 18 contestants representing various student organizations and residence halls on campus,” Smith said. “The contestants spend five weeks practicing for the Miss Mary Hardin-Baylor Pageant, beginning in mid-September.”
Each contestant will be judged on four categories: interview, talent, platform and evening gown.
Maya Allison, a senior social work major from Royse City, is serving as the director, while Haley Daughtery, a senior health science major from San Antonio, and Micaiah Kelly, a counseling graduate student from Midlothian, are serving as assistant directors.
“The Lord has taught me the importance of community through the Miss Mary Hardin-Baylor pageant,” Allison said. “These girls are so uplifting and caring for one another. Seeing this community’s beauty grow this semester has been the greatest blessing.”
Residents can go to events.umhb.edu online for more information on the upcoming events.