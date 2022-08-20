A lot of smiling school-age children Saturday filled the hallways of Heights Baptist Church, 1222 S. 49th St., for the distribution of about 480 pairs of shoes.
The Rev. Billy Koinm, church pastor, said the church was giving out the shoes in conjunction with First Blessing Shoe Ministry, led by Glenn Lackey of Temple. They have done this since 2018, Koinm said, skipping 2020 due to COVID-19.
“I’m thankful to have the opportunity to give back to our community and our kids,” he said. “The simple message we want them to get from all of this is Jesus loves them and they matter to Him. All people matter to Him.”
Little notes reading “Jesus Loves You” were tacked on the wall throughout the church.
“Jesus shows us that He loves us through the hands and feet of His people,” Koinm said.
Don Graves, a deacon at the church, headed up the shoe distribution and had a lot of helpers. He said everyone receiving shoes was pre-registered online, with the times staggered from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. He said about 60 families signed up.
“I greet them in the parking lot,” he said. “They have to be school students. The idea is kids in need.”
The family groups checked in at the church sanctuary. Then someone escorted them to the fellowship hall for hot dogs, drinks, chips and candy bars.
“Then they’ll sit down at a table with individuals from our church,” Graves said. “We try to find out more about their family and any issues. Then we’ll attempt to find out if they have a relationship with Christ. Then we’ll pray with them about their needs.”
Next stop was a classroom where the children got their feet measured and received a pair of socks. After that, the boys went into one room and the girls into another — every child accompanied by at least one adult — where they picked out their shoes.
On their way out, the children received hugs from June Knight, 83, who has been a member of the church since she was 12.
“I was here at the beginning,” Knight said. “I saw the hole dug for the first building, which isn’t even here anymore.”
Farther down the hall, Rhonda Scott, a relatively new member, gave out Spanish and English Bibles and New Testaments.
At the checkout table, everybody got a bag for their shoes, Graves said.
“Then, if they want one, we’ll take them into the sanctuary for a photo,” he said. “We’ll put all the photos on the church website. Then we’ll email them out.”
He’s helped with the previous distributions, he said, and the children and parents are always thrilled about getting the shoes.
“For us it’s being a better participant in community involvement,” he said.
Another longtime member of the church, Connie Whitesell, helped in the food line. She’s been with the church for more than 60 years, she said, and is the director of the children’s ministry for grades 1-5.
“Oh, I love it,” she said of the event. “We’re very blessed to be able to do this.”