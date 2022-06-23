BELTON — A Central Texas man accused of secretly recording two teens and a woman in the home bathroom had his bond reduced by $120,000 Wednesday.
Michael Francis Codianna, 37, of Temple, was arrested on May 17 on three counts of invasive recording in a restroom, a state jail felony, and booked on bonds totaling $150,000.
Codianna’s bond was reduced to $30,000 — or $10,000 for each case — during a bond reduction hearing at the 27th District Court presided by Judge John Gauntt.
Melissa Tyroch, one of Codianna’s defense attorneys, argued that Codianna’s mental health issues would not be appropriately addressed at the Bell County Jail.
Bell County Assistant District Attorney Sandra Martin requested the bond remain the same, and if it was lowered, to make Codianna wear a global positioning system device to ensure he did not have any contact with the three victims of the case.
“I think that $50,000 is appropriate since he is facing other charges,” she said. “The family is terrified of him. He knows where they live.”
After Gauntt ruled, Martin questioned if he would order a GPS device. Gauntt said he would not order the device and abruptly ended the hearing.
Codianna’s charges stem from a March 25 incident at a Belton residence on the 200 block of Salem.
At the scene, an arrest affidavit said, a woman told officers she discovered that Codianna recorded three females in the bathroom, ages 14, 18, and 68.
The next day, deputies interviewed Codianna, and after having his rights explained to him, he talked to the investigators, according to the affidavit. He reportedly admitted to recording the three females while they used the residence’s bathroom.
As part of the investigation, two cellphones, a laptop, and a mini spy camera that allegedly belonged to Codianna were recovered, said Bell County Sheriff’s Department investigator Jaime Rieves during the hearing. Explicit content of the women dating back to 2019 was found on the devices.
Earlier in the hearing, Zachary Boyd, Codianna’s second attorney, asked for a recess to read Rieves’ report before she testified.
After the hearing resumed, Boyd asked Gauntt to deny Rieves’ testimony to be used to prosecute Codianna since the defense did not immediately receive a copy of the report.
“None of that has anything to do with bond reduction,” Gauntt responded. “This hearing is about bond and the safety of the community.”
Rieves testified that she was worried about the safety of the women involved in the case if Codianna was to be released on bond.
“My major concern is that he may have access to them and violate them again,” she said. “They are afraid.”
Codianna remained at the Bell County Jail Thursday in lieu of bonds totaling $30,000.
A grand jury has not yet considered his case.