BELTON — Closures are planned tonight on Interstate 14 in Belton for a striping and milling operation.
Belton closures on Interstate 35 have occurred in recent weeks for milling and joint bridge work, but today’s construction will move to I-14.
At 7 tonight, crews will close the two inside northbound mainlanes of Interstate 14 between Loop 121 and Central Avenue, Texas Department of Transportation spokesman Jake Smith said.
Several on-ramps to Loop 121, Holland Road, I-14 eastbound frontage road and the inside eastbound mainlanes of I-14 will be closed, Smith said.
That closure will end at 6 a.m. Tuesday.
At 7 p.m. Tuesday night, a full freeway closure is planned on the northbound mainlanes of I-35 between Loop 121 and Central Avenue as well as the closure of all eastbound I-14 mainlanes.
All I-35 northbound traffic will exit at Main Street/SH 317, Smith said.
The on-ramps for Loop 121, Holland Road and I-14 eastbound frontage road will also be closed.
All I-14 eastbound traffic will exit at Connell Street. The I-14 westbound exit ramp will also be closed.
The crossroads area freeway work will end at 6 a.m. Wednesday.
The weather is always a factor in roadwork, Smith said.
Updates and information are posted regularly on Twitter at @TxDOTWaco.
Signage will be in place to inform motorists of roadwork and traffic control operations. Motorists are urged to slow down, pay attention, eliminate all distractions and to watch out for road crews.