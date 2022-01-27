Dontavious Bell, an eighth grade student at Lamar Middle School, can see himself becoming a diesel mechanic in the future.
“When I was younger, I’d see my dad working on (vehicles) so I’ve gotten to work on them that way,” he told the Telegram. “But I usually work on diesel trucks with him because he has an 18-wheeler.”
Now, the 14-year-old is eager to become more mechanically inclined next year when he plans to enroll in the automotive technology program at Temple High School — a program he received a sneak peek of during a Thursday tour of the THS Career and Technical Education wing.
“This is definitely something I’d like to do in high school,” Bell said when watching ongoing classes in the automotive technology program.
This week, more than 650 eighth-graders — 234 from Bonham Middle School on Monday, 220 from Travis Science Academy on Tuesday and approximately 200 from Lamar Middle School — participated in these walkthroughs.
“The tours have gone really well and they really always do,” Denise Ayres, Temple ISD’s CTE director, said. “This is a fun event because you can see the looks on some of these eighth-graders’ faces … and as their days go on, their eyes get even bigger.”
She added how these annual tours are equally beneficial for current CTE students.
“It’s obviously really good for our eighth-graders just to have that exposure but it’s also good for our high school students who serve as ambassadors,” Ayres said. “They stand a little prouder with that leadership and that’s really cool.”
Brianna Snider, a veterinary science instructor at Temple High, witnessed that leadership.
“These eighth-grade career days allow our eighth-graders to get a firsthand look at all of our amazing facilities before they make their freshman schedules … and my students always want to know what day what schools are coming in because of how impactful it was for them when they were in middle school,” she said.
Before each visit, Charley Ayres, Workforce Solutions of Central Texas’ director of industry and education partnerships, challenged the incoming freshmen to remember four things during their high school careers: to be careful, to be cheerful, to be conscientious and to be committed.
“The great thing right now about coming into high school is your resume is a blank sheet of paper,” he said. “But you need to understand that if you’re not careful, you can make mistakes that will impact what you do in the future. You’ll probably be able to get a job, but you might not be able to get the job you want because of a decision you made a long time ago.”