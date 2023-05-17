BELTON — Cedric Marks, the mixed martial arts fighter defending himself at his own capital murder trial, got his chance Wednesday to cross examine the lead detective in the case, but it wasn’t long before Marks had to be removed from the courtroom after hurling insults at 426th District Court Judge Steve Duskie.
“You should be ashamed!” Marks told the judge after a series of rulings were made against Marks. “You shouldn’t be a judge in a hot dog eating contest!”
The ruling that led to Marks’ removal from the courtroom was just one in a series of rulings made by Duskie as Marks tried to enter evidence he believed a jury needed to see. At the start of testimony Wednesday, Marks had plans to pick apart witness statements drafted or conducted by former Temple Police Detective Corey Powell. Wednesday marked the fourth straight day Powell was on the stand. On Tuesday, the jury heard evidence Powell says proves Marks abducted Temple resident Michael Swearingin and used his phone to lure Marks’ ex-girlfriend Jenna Scott to her death on Jan. 3, 2019.
“I think it’s important for a jury to see these former statements and how they were elicited,” Marks told Duskie Wednesday morning.
“I’m not saying you can’t at some point,” Duskie replied.
Marks started his cross examination by pointing out a lack of physical evidence in the case, including what the bodies of Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin may have been in before they were found in a shallow grave in Oklahoma.
“Is there any evidence you can show that trash bags were used to contain these individuals?” Marks asked Powell, now an investigator with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.
“The only thing we have is Rebecca Adney saying all her trash bags were missing,” Powell replied.
For the entire morning, Marks cross examined Powell about which businesses near the possible crime scenes were canvassed, whether footprints found at Swearingin’s home were tested, if any tire molds had been taken from the burial site in Oklahoma, what was said and how Powell interviewed witnesses in the case — especially Marks’ co-defendant Maya Maxwell who led police to Scott and Swearingin’s bodies in Clearview, Okla.
“If you instructed these witnesses to say bad things about me, wouldn’t that be witness tampering?” Marks asked Powell.
“Your characterization of what was said is absolutely wrong,” Powell replied.
Marks tried dozens of times to ask Powell questions that Duskie had already ruled were inadmissible. Most of Duskie’s rulings against Marks were due to inadmissible speculation, hearsay, relevance and self-serving statements made by Marks.
“I’m sitting here trying to save my life and you’re sitting here trying to protect this piece of garbage,” Marks said to the judge. “They know he’s a piece of garbage.”
Duskie wasn’t having it.
“Ok, I’m going to instruct that Mr. Marks be placed in his holding cell,” Duskie said about 11:15 a.m.
Admonishment by Duskie
Upon returning to the court some 10 minutes later, Duskie admonished Marks.
“I do not want any witnesses to be treated disrespectfully,” Duskie said.
Marks was allowed to continue his cross examination of Powell.
“Did you try to implicate me in matters I had nothing to do with?” Marks asked.
“No, I did not try to implicate you,” Powell responded.
Marks continued to accuse Powell of lying to multiple witnesses in the case in order to elicit information and implicate Marks.
“Isn’t that why you’re lying to this jury right now?” Marks asked Powell.
“I’m not lying to this jury,” Powell said.
Marks is facing several other charges that have so far been ruled by Duskie inadmissible and prejudicial before a jury, but Marks wanted Powell to answer his questions about some of them.
“It’s just frustrating that the state can show my interview, but he’s being protected from his own interviews,” Marks complained.
Duskie tried to help Marks go about it the right way without stepping on Marks’ standby counsel’s responsibilities.
“Mr. Marks, there’s an appropriate way for you to impeach witnesses, but this isn’t it,” Duskie said.
The judge wanted Marks to ask questions of Powell properly in accordance with the law.
“You’ve got to ask questions of this witness in a way that’s not prefaced with self-serving statements,” Duskie told Marks.
Marks questions police credibility
Marks kept circling back to Powell’s credibility.
“Isn’t it true that during multiple interviews, you intimidated and tampered with those witnesses?” Marks asked.
“No,” Powell replied.
Soon after, Marks tried to bring up Powell’s disciplinary record in which the seasoned homicide officer supposedly received counseling in regard to a speeding ticket in 2008.
“This jury needs to know if this person got someone wrongfully convicted,” Marks said.
But Duskie ruled against it and Marks lost his cool again, accusing the judge of bias and unfair treatment before opining the judge shouldn’t even judge an eating contest.
“Are you on the payroll?” Marks asked Duskie while turning to District Attorney Henry Garza. “Are you scared of Garza over here?”
Second removal from court
It was then Marks was ordered removed from the courtroom a second time. Upon returning to the courtroom, Duskie tried to assuage the shocked courtroom.
“Just so you know, I’m capable of keeping my cool about things like this. I have a teenage son,” Duskie said of his son who bears the name of a popular hot dog brand.
Upon Marks’ return to the courtroom about 3:40 p.m., Duskie wanted to make sure Marks understood the rulings still stood.
“Are we going to have any more problems moving forward today?” Duskie asked Marks.
“I’m not, judge,” Marks said.
Once Marks passed the witness, Garza asked Powell if he had framed Marks.
“Did you do anything to set him up?” Garza asked.
“No,” Powell replied.
“Did you set Maya Maxwell up?” Garza asked.
“No, sir,” Powell replied.
Testimony will resume at 9 a.m. in the 426th District Court at the Bell County Justice Center in Belton. The state is seeking the death penalty for Marks.