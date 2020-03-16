BELTON — Because of the risk associated with the spread of COVID-19, the Bell County Animal Shelter will be closed to the general public until March 31. It is possible the threat assessment could extend the closure, according to Bell County Animal Control.
If someone has a Bell County or city of Belton stray or needs to reclaim an animal, knock on the door and an employee will provide assistance. Please have photo identification and, for a reclaim, provide proof of animal ownership.
The Bell County Sheriff’s Department apologizes for the inconvenience, but public safety comes first.