On Sunday evening, the First Baptist Church of Temple hosted a joint worship service led by its own choir and that of Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church.
“We’re excited to be here and lift up the name of the Lord,” said Pamela Best, a minister at Mt. Zion, who sang in the church’s choir. “We pray lives will be changed from the message we have to present.”
Gary Anthony, music minister of First Baptist Church, said the idea for the joint service grew out of a smaller version. One day Lydia Santibanez asked him to lead in worship at a fundraiser, he said. The first time around, he said, he realized the worship styles were somewhat different.
He said that Santibanez told him: “Gary, I love the way you worship and I love the way they worship. We’re going to worship together. So relax.”
On that occasion, he said, the people in the room responded in a wonderful way.
“Everybody just joined in,” he said.
Santibanez came back later asking him for a repeat performance, he said. After that, some of the church leaders said this would be a good thing to do with the churches.
“I just want you to engage in worship, no matter who is leading,” Anthony told the congregation. “The goal tonight is that we’re going to have a good time together.”
The First Baptist choir led off, beginning with the song, “Christ is All in All.” They then sang the hymn, “Praise Him.”
Anthony led the choir in “The Song of My Heart.” After that they performed “Jerusalem, City of God.”
Anthony introduced the next number, “Thou O Lord.”
“This is one of our favorites,” he said. “It talks about the Lord is our sustainer, our faithful deliverer.”
The First Baptist choir closed its portion of the service with “We Shall See Him Face to Face.”
“Our last song for the night means so much to me,” Anthony said. “It tells the story. One day we’ll be with him, and all will be set aside.”
Larry Sams, music minister at Mt. Zion, led the choir in the opener, “Leaning on the Everlasting Arms.”
Next they sang about “Holy Ghost Power.”
Later in the program, Sams sang a solo, “Make Sure You Tell God Thank You.”
The choir closed out with “God Is Great.”
Anthony came back on stage and led everyone in “Sweet Sweet Spirit.”
The Rev. Charles Edward Maze, pastor of Mt. Zion, led the closing prayer.
“We pray for faithfulness in the kingdom of God,” he said. “We thank you for who you are and for the presence of the sweet, sweet spirit that’s in this place.”
“Wrap your arms around us,” he said. “Cover us with your blood. We know that you will be glorified.”