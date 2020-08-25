BY DEBORAH MCKEON
TELEGRAM STAFF WRITER
The body of a man estimated to be in his early 20s was found early Tuesday evening in Temple, Bell County Justice of the Peace Ted Duffield said.
Duffield described the man as a white male, and several law enforcement agencies remained at the scene at 10 p.m. -- near the railroad tracks at Sammons Golf Course. There is no exact physical address for the location where the body was located, according to Duffield.
Present were the Temple and Killeen police departments, Fort Hood's Criminal Investigations Division and the BNSF Police Department.
Temple Police Department is the lead agency in the death investigation, according to Duffield.
The body was not moved as of 10 p.m., but an autopsy was ordered by Duffield at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.
A city of Temple press release said, “Identification found at the scene indicates the victim may be missing Fort Hood Soldier 23-year-old Elder Fernandes. However, no forensic confirmation has been made at this time.At this initial stage of the investigation, there is no indication of foul play. The investigation is ongoing. Justice of the Peace Ted Duffield has ordered an autopsy. Next of kin have been notified.”
No signs of trauma or foul play were visible to Duffield, but the cause of death will be determined by the autopsy, he said.
Medical records may be required to positively identify the man. Duffield didn't know how long the body may have been there, he said.
The temperatures in the Temple area for the last 7-10 days have ranged from the mid to upper 90s.