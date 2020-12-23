Thieves have been busy in Temple.
Police have responded to numerous theft calls at local stores in December, reports show.
On Dec. 8, police responded to a shoplifter in custody at Lowe’s Home Improvement, 605 SW HK Dodgen Loop in Temple.
A 49-year-old man was in custody for attempting to steal about $156 worth of tools. The man was stopped by an employee and taken into custody before police arrived. Officers transported the man to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple for a coronavirus test before he was taken to the Bell County Jail.
On Dec. 9, a 30-year-old woman was arrested after she failed to identify herself to officers during a theft call at Walmart, 3401 S. 31 St.
Store employees told police that woman attempted to conceal items in her purse. Officers made contact with the woman and checked her purse, where Walmart clothes were found inside. The items she attempted to take were worth about $128.
A man with a hammer allegedly took a bottle of alcohol Dec. 9 from Twin Liquors, 1521 Marlandwood Road in Temple.
Employees at the liquor store said the man put a bottle of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky in his pants and threatened them with a hammer when they confronted him.
“The employee then followed the male subject as he attempted to walk out of the store, but he waved his hammer at the employee again,” Temple Police spokesman said.
The man fled the store, and the case remains active.
On Dec. 9, employees of Kabler Automotive, 109 N. 13 St., reported that a male attempted to steal a tractor from the business. The male, a 15-year-old juvenile, was detained until officers arrived. When they searched him, they discovered he had a substance that field-tested positive for marijuana.
The juvenile was transported to the Temple Police juvenile unit for processing before he was transported to the Bell County Juvenile Detention Center in Killeen.
Shooting call
A person was wounded in a shooting on Dec. 13, police said.
Officers responded to a shots-fired call at about 1:51 a.m. on Dec. 13 in the 1800 block of East Avenue K.
Two men were at the home and got into an argument, resulting in one man shooting another. The victim was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
Stabbing report
Officers were called to a stabbing in the 1200 block of South 31st Street just after 2 a.m. Dec. 13. The victim told police that a relative confronted her with a sword. The victim put her hands up defensively and suffered cuts during the incident.
Police are investigating the case.
Reported assaults
A man told Temple police that he was threatened with a gun by another man.
The incident was reported at about 1:10 p.m. Dec. 9 near the 7-Eleven convenience store in the 1200 block of West Avenue H.
After an argument, the complainant told police that the man followed him in his vehicle and later approached him and displayed a gun. The man drove off and the complainant followed him to a home in the 1700 block of South Seventh Street. Officers were told the man was not home. Officers cleared the scene since no one was cooperating, but the case is active.
A woman told Temple police that another woman threatened her with a knife on Dec. 9.
Officers responded to the call at about 2:53 p.m. in the 700 block of South 18th Street. A man at the home said the incident did not happen. No knife was located by officers, but the case remains active.