SALADO — The Texas Department of Transportation will be closing Main Street at the FM 2268/Main Street Bridge at Campbell Branch in downtown Salado, spokesman Ken Roberts said.
Street closures will go into effect Sunday, Jan. 5, to allow a contractor to begin the planned demolition of the bridge. All traffic will be rerouted via the Interstate 35 frontage road for access to businesses north and south of the bridge.
“The adjacent pedestrian bridge crossing at Campbell Branch will remain open throughout the project,” Roberts said in a news release. “The Main Street structure replacement is currently scheduled for completion by the end of March 2020.”
However, Roberts noted how that timeline is dependent on weather permitting conditions.
The $5.2 million project, which began in May 2019, includes new sidewalks and pavement upgrades to various locations along Main Street.
Residents can expect workers to be on site working between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays, but some overnight work is likely as the bridge is rebuilt, Roberts said.
TxDOT reminds residents to be cautious of construction personnel and equipment when navigating around construction zones.