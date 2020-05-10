Marissa Northrup and Tony Morales had a plan.
The two physical education teachers in the Belton Independent School District had received word that plans for the annual field day event for elementary students were being scuttled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
They just could not bear to tell their students yet another part of their lives had been canceled.
“When we heard that field days were going to be ‘canceled,’ we had a meeting to discuss what our options were. We know that for a lot of our student’s field day is their favorite day of the whole year,” said Northup, a P.E. teacher at High Point Elementary. “As a group, we did not want to have to say field day was canceled. Our elementary P.E. team researched what it might look like to do something virtually since that is our new normal. We threw around a few different ideas and finally landed on the one that we thought would benefit out students the most.”
They decided field day would go virtual.
Instead of being a single day, it will be a weeklong event from May 18 to May 22. And, on top of that, they are opening up the event to current and future Belton ISD students.
This year’s field day theme is “Rolling with It.”
“We saw a shirt online that we thought was funny because it paid homage to the toilet paper shortage, and decided to ‘roll with it,’” Morales said. “We decided it would be the perfect theme because this in our minds isn’t going to be the perfect field day because we cannot participate in it alongside our students, but we are going to do the best we can with what we have and go with it.
Students and families will form their own teams at home.
They will watch videos on Belton ISD’s various social media pages and on the district’s website, Northrup and Morales said.
Elementary coaches will walk students and their families through their daily field day activities.
The gym teachers have planned 11 activities. The planned activities include sack races, a make-your-own obstacle course and an egg race.
Usually, each campus organizes their own field day activities, but Northup said the elementary gym coaches wanted to take a team approach to the virtual event.
“Another positive of a virtual field day is it’s not only an opportunity for our current students go get out, get active, be silly, and have fun, but it is a wonderful opportunity for past students to reconnect to their elementary schools, for our future students to have exposure of some of the fun things that happen at school, and all or our families now have some ready, fun, outdoor activities to do together,” Northup said.