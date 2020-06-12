A parade congratulating Temple High’s graduating class will weave its way through Temple’s streets, starting at 10 a.m. Saturday.
However, lineup will begin at 8:30 a.m. at Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center — 3303 N. Third St. in Temple — to allow participants ample time to finish decorating vehicles.
Stacy Leann and Heather Cook orchestrated the parade to give families who were unable to attend Friday’s graduation ceremony a chance to further the celebration.
“This is a great way to bring out the family who didn’t get to attend graduation to celebrate seniors,” the pair wrote to the parade’s dedicated page.
Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott couldn’t agree more.
“I think it’s a great gesture. I think everyone in the community whether they are former graduates or family members … have attachment points to the senior class of 2020,” Ott told the Telegram. “We just want to do everything possible so our students are celebrated.”
The parade will travel south down Third Street about two miles after leaving the civic center. Vehicles will turn right on West Nugent Avenue and proceed straight for three blocks. Participants will turn left once they reach North Ninth Street, and continue until they reach West Adams Avenue — where the parade will disband.
“You are welcome to park your vehicles, set up chairs and cheer the seniors on with signs, horns or just claps,” the Facebook page said. “We only ask spectators to please be respectful and don’t block traffic or driveways … Also while lining the streets, please practice proper social distancing.”
No floats or trailers will be allowed in the parade, and all participants must be inside a vehicle at all times. However, passengers do have permission to ride in a truck’s bed or stand through a sunroof.
“But once you get to Adams Avenue you must return to your vehicle and practice proper traffic laws,” the Facebook post said.