A Temple man received a 40-year sentence in federal prison Wednesday for his conviction for producing and possessing child pornography.
Shozo “Sho” Tanaka, 51, was ordered by U.S. District Judge Alan Albright to pay a $10,000 assessment under the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act, according to a Department of Justice news release. Once he completes prison, Tanaka will be on supervised relief for the rest of his life.
He has been in custody since Nov. 19, 2018.
Tanaka pleaded guilty Aug. 6, 2019, to one count of production of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. Court records indicate Tanaka made a minor engage in sexually explicit behavior to make visual images.
Temple Police Department served a search warrant Nov. 19, 2018, at the defendant’s residence. The investigators took electronic items and storage devices.
A forensics review founds many videos that showed the victim’s sexual assault by Tanaka.
The FBI and Temple Police Department investigated the case, led by U.S. Attorney John F. Bash, FBI San Antonio Division Special Agent in Charge Christopher Combs and Temple Interim Police Chief Jim Tobin, the release said.