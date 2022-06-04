Square dancers from across Texas will do-si-do into Temple next week as part of a statewide festival.
Hundreds of dancers are expected to fill the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St., for the 60th annual Texas State Square and Round Dance Festival. The three-day event will not feature any competitions, instead allowing participants to just have fun.
The festival is sponsored by the Texas State Federation of Square and Round Dancers, and will span from Thursday to Sunday.
Linda Carlile, publicity director for the group, said she was excited to see the many dancers attending the festival this year.
“It is just a really fun activity and it is a really great exercise,” Carlile said.
Rena Gibson, president of the federation, said the event already has seen 250 dancers pre-register and hopes to see another 100 sign up at the door.
Different activities will take place on the event’s three days, starting with a Trail End Dance 7-9:30 p.m. Thursday hosted by the Texas State Callers’ Association.
Callers in square dancing are those who announce certain moves the dancers have to follow, with four couples working in sync.
A pre-festival dance will be held Friday, hosted by the Heart of Texas Square & Round Dance Association.
The main festival activities will happen Saturday, with various dance sessions and classes scheduled.
In addition to dancing, event organizers said they also will distribute 10 scholarships to young participants who have square danced for at least two years.
Gibson said the teens, who are all graduating from high school, will receive $2,000 each from the organization.
The organization has looked to increase its number of young square dancers in recent years. Carlile said many where she lives, near Texarkana, Texas, no longer show as much interest.
When they do, though, Carlile said, they tend to like faster-paced songs than the older participants.
“You got to have all that good music and fast music,” Carlile said. “Those kids love fast music, and I do, too. I am a little chunky thing, but I will tell you I love fast music.”
Activities will not only be limited to those square dancers who signed up.
Gibson said that, while many of those who are participating in the event will be square dancers themselves, others are welcome to visit and watch.
“We always encourage visitors to come check it out,” Gibson said. “There is no charge for them. However, the only thing other than observing would be line dancing for them to get involved with. We have clubs all around the Central Texas area that we can plug them into to start learning how.”