The Temple Police Department is seeking the public’s help about a robbery in a residential area Sunday night.
At around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of North Main Street to a robbery call, according to a news release from the department.
“Upon arrival, officers learned two unknown armed males approached and pointed a handgun at the victim,” the release said. “The males took the victim’s phone before leaving in a black four-door car with a damaged rear bumper. No injuries were reported.”
Anyone with information can anonymously report by calling the department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-877.