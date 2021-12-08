CAMERON — A Cameron man was indicted by a grand jury on a felony charge on Nov. 18 after police said he burned an ottoman and other items outside his mother’s house.
Steven Lee Gonzales, 42, was indicted on arson, a second-degree felony.
According to an arrest affidavit filed by the Cameron Police Department, on Nov. 2, at about 1 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of East 21st Street to a disturbance.
Once at the scene, officers observed a green trash can on fire in front of the front yard, just a few feet from the front door, and put it out with a fire extinguisher.
The witness interviewed by officers said Gonzales allegedly threatened to shoot her and burn her house down, according to the affidavit.
As part of their investigation, officers noted on the affidavit finding glass shattered on the front door along with a burned ottoman and other items.
The witness told police Gonzales had allegedly burned down the items and broken things, the affidavit said.
“She was fearful of the defendant carrying out the threats he made to shoot her,” the affidavit said. “(The witness) was escorted off the porch and … stated that defendant had a gun.”
Officers made contact with Gonzales, who refused to surrender to officers and went into the residence and barricaded himself inside but was taken into custody without incident, the affidavit said.
Gonzales was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center –Temple for a mental health evaluation and was later taken to the Milam County Jail, where he remains in lieu of a $40,000 bond.
Other indictments
• Robert John Tubbs, 30, of Bell County, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
• Rosemary Melissa McCammon, 49, of Cameron, two counts of bail jumping and failure to appear, third-degree felonies.
• Sabrina Michelle Stefek, 34, of Thrall, bail jumping, failure to appear, a third-degree felony.
• Gina Marie Cavazos, 50, of Rockdale, bail jumping, failure to appear, a third-degree felony.
• Weldon Cornell Beard Jr., 28, of Rockdale, bail jumping, failure to appear, a third-degree felony.
• James Carroll Lawrence, 33, of Del Valle, bail jumping, failure to appear, a third-degree felony.
• Britt Joe Stephenson, 50, of Rockdale, bail jumping, failure to appear, a third-degree felony.