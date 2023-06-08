BELTON — Cedric Marks, convicted of capital murder in the slayings of two Temple residents, asked a Bell County jury on Thursday to sentence him to death because his actions led to their killings although he denied any direct involvement in the murders.
Marks, 48, a former mixed martial arts fighter, said a death sentence would be appropriate since he claimed he has terminal colon cancer, although prosecutors pointed out he missed a medical appointment early last month. Marks later said he tested “positive” for cancer, but has not been treated beyond that.
“I have not told the truth,” Marks, who is representing himself in the death penalty case, said during his testimony in the 426th District Court on Thursday. “I am a liar…. I feel absolutely responsible for the deaths of Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin.”
As he said earlier in the trial, Marks claimed co-defendant Maya Maxwell killed the two friends in a jealous rage although she was pregnant with Marks’ child at the time.
Maxwell testified against Marks earlier in the trial, saying he killed Scott, 28, and Swearingin, 32, at a Killeen residence on Jan. 3, 2019, before transporting their bodies to Clearview, Okla., where they were buried in a shallow grave.
For the first time during his trial, Marks admitted his role in burying the bodies near the Oklahoma cemetery where Marks family members are buried.
“A complete stranger killed them … and I helped cover it up,” Marks said. “I shouldn’t have lied. I should have told the truth.”
Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza, in his cross examination, said Marks was trying to manipulate jurors by claiming Maxwell was the killer.
Garza pointed out that Marks wrote a letter to Scott’s parents after his May 24 conviction.
“You’re the one manipulating them the whole time,” he said.
In his testimony, Marks admitted that he would be a future danger to others — a key criteria that jurors must decide on in their sentencing deliberations to determine his punishment.
Marks pointed to his escapes and assaults on people as reasons he poses a future danger, but added: “I ain’t killed nobody.”
Marks said he is prepared to die from cancer and that taxpayers would just keep him alive so he could be executed.
“I’ve been ready to go for a long time,” he said as he broke down and cried at the defense table. “I am done, let ’em have it.” Afterwards, Marks was comforted by defense attorney John Galligan, his legal counsel.
During Friday’s court proceedings, Marks twice requested a mistrial but both motions were denied by state District Judge Steve Duskie.
During a lengthy cross examination that lasted most of Thursday afternoon, Garza and Marks continued to squabble with each other as the district attorney sought to point out instances in the trial where Marks lied. Marks said he “hated” Garza and at one point called him “Skeletor,” the villain of the He-Man franchise.
Marks said Maxell and Ginnell McDonough, his wife, both lied on the witness stand to save themselves from further prosecution.
Garza asked Marks why he went to an Oklahoma Walmart to buy a shovel, clothing and other items.
“You dug the hole?” Garza asked.
“Yes, both of us,” Marks replied, referring to Maxwell.
“There’s no reason to lie at this point,” Marks said.
“Yes, there is,” Garza replied.
Attempted aggravated robbery
Marks, who talked about his extensive criminal record on Wednesday, was questioned by Garza about the weapon used during a robbery.
Marks claimed the item was a lighter that looked like a gun and it was purchased at a flea market. “I believe it was a lighter than looked like a gun.
However, Garza, citing a police document, said the item used in the incident was “actually a weapon.”
Both agreed it was a dangerous act, but Marks added: “I’m a complete danger to anyone stepping in the (MMA) cage with me.”
Garza also showed the jury a text message from Marks to Rebecca Adney, an ex-girlfriend whose home was used to killed Scott and Swearingin while she was out of town.
It read, in part: “I have no heart. I’m inhuman, I won’t be seeing you again. I hope it hurts when they shoot me. I hope there’s a hell. I’m a (expletive) manipulating piece of (expletive) and you deserve better.”
Burying the bodies
Marks showed emotion when he talked about burying Scott and Swearingin.
He claimed he first saw the bodies in Adney’s garage although Maxwell testified that Marks killed Swearingin first, showed Scott his lifeless body and then killed her.
After they were killed, their bodies were piled into a vehicle, uncovered and visible from the outside windows.
Marks said he didn’t know why that happened.
“I don’t know … I can’t tell you what I was thinking,” he said.
Marks said later he still loved Scott.
Garza pointed out that if Maxwell was the killer, Marks could have gone to the police at any time.
“I should have,” Marks said.
“You’re trying to flip this now on us?” Garza said. “You had four years to think about this case.”
Marks claimed he helped dig the grave but didn’t put the bodies into the ground.
“There was never anything about putting them in a sexual position,” Marks testified. “I don’t remember everything precisely.”
Marks also testified that he didn’t know what happened to the shovel used to dig the grave.
Garza showed jurors an overhead shot of the crime scene and highlighted a shovel found in the grass across a dirt road.
“There was a shovel there but I didn’t throw it,” Marks replied.
Garza also asked Marks questions about the presumed slaying of April Pease, who was abducted from a Minnesota women’s shelter in 2009 during a custody battle with Marks over their child. Her body has not been found.
“You killed her?” Garza asked.
“Absolutely not,” Marks replied.
“You killed Jenna?”
“Absolutely not.”
“You killed Michael?”
“Absolutely not.”
Marks said he plans to call his last defense witness, an Arlington resident, on Friday morning before closing arguments are heard in the sentencing phase of the trial. Afterwards, a charge will be read to the jury and they will begin to deliberate on Marks’ punishment.
Testimony is scheduled to continue at 9:30 a.m. Friday at the Bell County Justice Center in Belton.