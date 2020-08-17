BELTON — The Belton school board on Monday signed off on a $129.5 million budget for the 2020-21 academic year, but pushed back adopting its proposed tax rate to next month because of a clerical issue.
The Belton Independent School District board of trustees unanimously approved the budget — which is a $9.8 million increase over the original 2019-20 school year budget. No one spoke during a public hearing on the budget and tax rate.
The 2020-21 budget calls for $129.5 million in expenditures and nearly $125.3 million in revenue. That $4.2 million deficit will be covered by dipping into Belton ISD’s $38.5 million fund balance. The district projects next year’s ending fund balance will be nearly $34.3 million.
Salary expenses have grown by about $14.5 million since the 2019-20 budget. Belton ISD expects to pay nearly $106.3 million in salaries. In the previous budget, the district projected it would pay $91.8 million.
“I think I can safely say that is attributed to the opening of our two new campuses, Lake Belton High School and Belton Middle School,” Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Land said.
Trustees were set to consider the proposed tax of about $1.36 per $100 valuation. However, administrators incorrectly listed last year’s average taxable value of a home in its tax rate public notice, Land said. That error caused two other figures to be wrong, she explained
“And because of this mistake, we will not be able to move forward with the tax rate adoption tonight,” the CFO said, adding Belton ISD will republish the public notice.
Trustees will consider adopting the tax rate at their September meeting.
Board President Suzanne McDonald asked if delaying the tax rate adoption would hinder the district.
“There are no negative implications for our school district for adopting our tax rate at that time,” Superintendent Matt Smith said.
The proposed tax rate for the 2020-21 school year is slightly above $1.36 per $100 valuation — a 10-cent decrease from the current rate of about $1.46.
The proposed tax rate is the same as the district’s voter-approval rate. If the school board set a tax rate higher than that, it would have had to place the rate on the Nov. 3 ballot so voters could ratify it.
The district’s no-new-revenue rate — which would bring in the same amount of revenue as the previous year — is about $1.35.
The proposed rate may be lower, but that does not necessarily mean some taxpayers will see property tax relief because of higher property values.
Belton ISD’s certified value increased 15.83 percent this year to nearly $4.3 billion, according to the Tax Appraisal District of Bell County. Last year, it was almost $3.7 billion.
The average taxable value of a home in Belton ISD is $181,399. That homeowner would get a tax bill of $2,476.27 — a $43.62 increase on last year’s bill of $2,432.65. The average taxable value of a home in Belton ISD last year was $166,040.
“This is the second year of (tax rate) compression as a result of House Bill 3,” Land said, referring to the comprehensive school finance reform law. “Until the Legislature makes changes, we will continue to see compression as property values grow.”