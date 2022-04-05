Temple got a sneak peak of summer Tuesday as a new high temperature was set.
The National Weather Service reported a high of 94 degrees Tuesday — breaking the previously recorded high temperature of 93 degrees set on April 5, 1936.
Bianca Garcia, a Fort Worth-based meteorologist with the Weather Service, said the rise in temperatures was mainly caused by warmer air being pushed in by strong winds.
Garcia said temperatures in Temple and regionally this time of the year normally average out to about 76 degrees.
“It is about 10 to 15 degrees above normal, it is definitely not very abnormal but it is pretty warm for early April,” Garcia said.
This effect, called compression warming, is only temporary, with a cold front expected to arrive today to cause a drop in local temperatures back towards normal.
Warm temperatures, along with high winds, in Bell County have contributed to local drought conditions with a high chance of burning. Wildfires continue to burn on Fort Hood that reportedly are about 95% contained.
Monday, the Texas Water Development Board showed more than half of Bell County seeing drought conditions of moderate or higher. The county’s eastern side has not been designated as having drought conditions, being listed as abnormally dry.
The board reported drought conditions throughout the state are currently the worst seen since 2011, when 95% of the state was experiencing a drought.
Currently 88% of the state is experiencing drought conditions.