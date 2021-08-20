Two Killeen families are seeking more than $1 million in damages stemming from a severe accident in the city last year.
The lawsuit, initially filed in 2020 and amended Friday in the 169th District Court, seeks damages against six individuals, a racing club and a Killeen nightclub, according to Josh Davis, founder of Davis Law Group of Houston, who is representing the plaintiffs.
The amended lawsuit adds CTX Racing, RP Entertainment, LLC (also known as Club Tabu), Victor Quinones and Kapua Camacho as defendants of the lawsuit, Davis said Friday.
The crash on Feb. 28, 2020, injured nine people — including seven in the vehicle occupied by the plaintiffs.
That evening, a vehicle driven by Robert Adrian Garza Sr. was struck by a vehicle occupied by Cequil Clemons and Isis Foster, both named as defendants of the lawsuit.
At the time of the accident, Garza was attempting to make a legal left turn onto eastbound Elms Road from southbound South W.S. Young Drive.
Clemons and Foster occupied a 2017 Dodge Charger in the outside lane of northbound South W.S. Young far exceeding the legal speed and struck the vehicle Garza was driving on the front right side, according to the lawsuit.
The vehicle driven by Garza struck a light pole on the north side of the intersection, causing it to stop.
Another vehicle, traveling in the inside lane — a 2015 S-Model Mercedes-Benz — was occupied by Frederick Mayhan and Tracey Mayhan, also named in the lawsuit.
The lawsuit, which seeks damages, including court costs, alleges that occupants of the Charger and Mercedes-Benz were members of a local racing club, CTX Racing, which organized a street race event the evening of the crash.
CTX Racing members told car enthusiasts and witnesses of the accident that both vehicles had been “seen racing up and down Elms Road in front of Club Tabu,” the lawsuit said.
The impact caused the Charger to rotate into the Mercedes-Benz, causing damage to the left rear of the Mercedes-Benz.
Garza and Ilia Fuentes, a passenger in the vehicle, suffered “severe and painful injuries to their head, neck, torso and extremities,” the lawsuit said.
Garza was taken by ambulance to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple, where he stayed in the intensive care unit for eight days. He has “undergone multiple surgeries and suffers from extensive injuries,” the lawsuit said.
Fuentes was flown by helicopter to the Temple hospital and remained in a coma in the ICU for some time.
Davis said that Fuentes was paralyzed on the right side of her body and is learning how to walk again.
Five minor children in the vehicle driven by Garza “suffered, cuts, bruises, and other soft tissue injuries” and were taken to either Baylor Scott & White hospital or the McLane Children’s Medical Center in Temple, the lawsuit said. One child suffered a fractured arm, and another suffered a sprained arm.
The lawsuit alleges negligence on the part of Clemons, Foster, the Mayhans, CTX Racing, RP Entertainment, LLC (also known as Club Tabu), Quinones and Camacho.
The lawsuit alleges that Quinones and Camacho were involved in organizing the event at Club Tabu the evening of the crash.