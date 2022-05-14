WESTPHALIA — A church destroyed by a fire nearly three years ago is rising from the ashes on the Central Texas prairie.
Over the last several months, the new Church of the Visitation has taken shape, from the simple steel framing to walls and bell towers now positioned in place.
The new building, when completed, will seat 440 people. Meanwhile, worshippers continue praising at the Westphalia Parish Hall, 114 County Road 3000.
“I am so excited seeing the new church being constructed,” parishioner Nancy Doskocil said. “But it will only be a beautiful building until all our parishioners gather there and make it our own, our place to gather, worship and sing.”
Doskocil grew up in the church and has found many lasting friendships that became family.
“As a lifetime member, my church is my anchor and my place of calm and tranquility,” she said. “My church family is very important to me. We are always there for each other.”
For decades, the bell towers of the 124-year-old wooden church were visible among the nearby fields of corn, sorghum and cotton until a fast-moving fire on the morning of July 29, 2019, consumed the building within 45 minutes.
Gusty winds that day hampered firefighting efforts by the Westphalia Volunteer Fire Department, which scrambled to battle the blaze after smoke was reported from a bell tower at 7:55 a.m. that morning. More than 12 agencies responded to the fire, but it became apparent the building couldn’t be saved.
The fire’s cause was listed as undetermined.
Historic roots
The history of the Church of the Visitation extends to the 1800s.
“The first settler arrived in Westphalia on Nov. 9, 1879, and the parish was organized on Oct. 28, 1883,” the Rev. Darrell Kostiha said. “Construction began in 1884, and the Church of the Visitation was dedicated on July 27, 1884. A more spacious Church of the Visitation was built in 1886 and blessed on May 15, 1889.”
In 1895, the parish continued growing, and more space was added to create the landmark that became a staple of the community.
“The growing parish required still more space, and construction of a new larger Church of the Visitation was completed in February 1895 and dedicated on May 23, 1895,” Kostiha said. “It remained in use until destroyed by fire July 29, 2019.”
For Kay Rabroker, the church stands for more than just a building. As she says, it serves to preserve history in the area.
“The Church of the Visitation is and has been the rock and foundation of our community,” she said. “Our ancestors established and built the church during uncertain times and constructed a church that would be a House of God, a place to find always the presence of God, and a place to find peace and shelter from the outside world.”
Renae Willberg, a congregation member, said she continues to follow the Catholic faith of the area’s first settlers.
“Our church is the center of our community,” she said. “Our faith, families and values bind us together to provide the basis for our professions and activities.”
After the fire, worshippers began holding services in the parish hall while a committee was formed to plan the new building.
New church construction
Construction for the church began in January 2021. The cost is primarily covered by the insurance policy with the Austin Diocese.
Kostiha said the parish must cover all upgrades.
“Major code improvements include a fire sprinkler system, fire lane, larger restrooms, handicap accessibility and elevator to the choir loft,” he said. “Major parish upgrades include wood statues, wood stations of the cross, wood and marble Altar of Sacrifice, and wood baptismal font, all from ALBL in Germany; brick exterior; larger vesting and sacristy areas; and new and larger pipe organ from Casavant in Canada.”
Kostiha said he expects a completion date of early 2023.
“Overall construction is going well,” he said. “Major elements for the inside of the church such as stained-glass windows, statues, pipe organ band pews are all in the build process, so should be ready when we get to that stage of construction.”
Willberg said the community and the church’s edifice serve as stronghold, strength, motivation and encouragement for the community.
“Many of us are ranchers and farmers who heavily rely on our faith in God to help us through,” she said.”
New memories
The new church will allow the congregation to create new memories, members said.
Deidra McLaughlin said she was excited about the new church but also was melancholic about the memories of the former building.
“It’s bittersweet,” she said. “The church pews won’t creak when we sit on them, the statues and stained glass windows won’t be the same, but I can’t help but to know the feeling of gratefulness we will all have to finally have a place to worship again.
“I know it’s just a building and that the church is made of the people, but to lose your gathering place is heartbreaking,” she said. “I can’t wait for our new beginning.”
Rabroker echoed McLaughlin’s excitement for the new building.
“The new church is and will be so special,” she said. “Though the last 125 years can’t be replaced, I look at it as a new beginning — a new beginning in again uncertain times.”
Geraldine Hoelscher, 89, said she hopes she and her 91-year-old husband will get to see the new church finished.
“I am looking forward to it being built, so we have a place of worship, and I hope it is built before we pass on,” she said.