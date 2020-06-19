The city of Temple announced Friday that it has decided to move forward with its yearly H-E-B All-American Fourth of July Fireworks Show — only in a new form.
The yearly fireworks show will be held in a drive-in format this year, with residents able to park at Crossroads Park this year instead of the previous Miller Park location. Many of the event’s usual activities, such as live music and food trucks will not be present this year, to keep with social distancing.
The six designated parking lots will be opened at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 4, with parking spaces available to residents at a first come, first serve basis.